StockNews.com Upgrades WPP (NYSE:WPP) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of WPP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,001.29.
WPP Stock Down 1.2 %
WPP opened at $53.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. WPP has a twelve month low of $39.67 and a twelve month high of $64.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36.
About WPP
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
