StockNews.com Upgrades WPP (NYSE:WPP) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of WPP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,001.29.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Stock Down 1.2 %

WPP opened at $53.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. WPP has a twelve month low of $39.67 and a twelve month high of $64.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WPP

About WPP

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in WPP in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WPP during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WPP during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in WPP by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in WPP during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 4.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.