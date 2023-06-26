Stone Asset Management Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Stone Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,731 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 3.4% of Stone Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,913. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

