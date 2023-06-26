Stone Asset Management Inc. Has $313,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Stone Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Stone Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $222.34. 13,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.83. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $188.23 and a 1-year high of $237.97.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

