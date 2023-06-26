Stone Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,349 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Stone Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises 8.8% of Stone Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $231.58. 28,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,747. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $165.89 and a 1 year high of $236.26.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

