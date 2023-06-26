Substratum Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.22 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $172,679.02 and $1.22 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00030198 USD and is down -9.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $6.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

