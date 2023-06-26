SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STKL. Stephens started coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

SunOpta stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $823.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.79 and a beta of 1.48. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $11.67.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $223.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.40 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. Equities analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Ennen bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,887,401 shares in the company, valued at $12,683,334.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,290,000 after buying an additional 460,262 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in SunOpta by 10,771.3% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 5,673,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621,425 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in SunOpta by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,802,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,979,000 after purchasing an additional 118,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in SunOpta by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,578,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,258,000 after buying an additional 890,776 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 362.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,315,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,422,000 after buying an additional 3,383,212 shares in the last quarter.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

