SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.52

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.52 and last traded at C$8.52, with a volume of 65610 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.23.

SunOpta Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$983.38 million, a PE ratio of -57.47, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.65.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$302.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$320.14 million. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. Research analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.0738701 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

