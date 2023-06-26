Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total value of $1,713,293.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,341.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,386,465.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,964 shares of company stock worth $62,350,058 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.70.

SNPS traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $423.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,541. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.00 and a 52 week high of $468.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $405.94 and its 200-day moving average is $371.73. The firm has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 70.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

