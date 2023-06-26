Target (NYSE:TGT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Target (NYSE:TGTGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

TGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

Shares of TGT traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.50. 4,753,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,187,416. Target has a 52 week low of $125.08 and a 52 week high of $183.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.89. The company has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

