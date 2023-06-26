Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Raised by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 117.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,298 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 316,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $65,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 51.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,463 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,129,000 after acquiring an additional 19,905 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,013,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,230 shares of company stock worth $30,055,907. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $256.64. 23,761,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,108,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.01.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

