Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Cut to “Sell” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank cut shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. DZ Bank currently has $210.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TSLA. Wedbush decreased their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank cut Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Tesla from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $206.04.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $256.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.08 and its 200 day moving average is $179.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. Tesla’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,230 shares of company stock valued at $30,055,907. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,364 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.