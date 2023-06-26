The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,661 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $135,429,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13,008.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $130,646,000 after acquiring an additional 681,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $205.47. The stock had a trading volume of 673,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901,696. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.25. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.75) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

