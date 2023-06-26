The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Decreased by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN lowered its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $53.28 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.34.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.68.

In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

