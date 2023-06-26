The Goldman Sachs Group Increases FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $380.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FDS. SpectralCast restated an initiates rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $442.00.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $394.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $402.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.55. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $371.59 and a 12 month high of $474.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total transaction of $3,290,878.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total transaction of $3,290,878.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $592,077.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,537 shares of company stock worth $5,165,878. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after buying an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,249,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,712,000 after acquiring an additional 16,356 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,034,000 after acquiring an additional 77,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

