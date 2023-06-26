The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.28. The stock had a trading volume of 870,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,137. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

