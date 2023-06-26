Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.0368 on Major Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0368 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $227.85 million and $3.77 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00043439 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00030419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014095 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,187,506,392 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars.

