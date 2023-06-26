TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:TRTX)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

TPG RE Finance Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.7% per year over the last three years. TPG RE Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 117.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.2%.

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $7.52 on Monday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $11.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 143.39, a current ratio of 143.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG RE Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,855,000 after acquiring an additional 60,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,548,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,838,000 after acquiring an additional 104,164 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 36.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,992,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,413 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 40,434 shares during the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

