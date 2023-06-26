Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires 6,668 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,321.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.57. The stock had a trading volume of 77,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,974. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $20.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.0496 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

