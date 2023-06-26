Trilogy Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 1.50% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth $206,000.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SWAN traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $25.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,091. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.34.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Profile

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

