Trilogy Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Thor Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:THLV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Thor Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:THLV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,308,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,867 shares during the quarter. Thor Low Volatility ETF makes up 2.3% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 26.22% of Thor Low Volatility ETF worth $32,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,318,000. Signify Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Thor Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,542,000. Finally, CMC Financial Group acquired a new stake in Thor Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $19,095,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:THLV traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $24.74. 444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,755. Thor Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $24.67.

The Thor Low Volatility ETF (THLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Thor Low Volatility index. The fund aims to provide a low volatility US large-cap equity strategy. The fund tracks an index that selects sectors based on price momentum and historical volatility and equally weights exposure.

