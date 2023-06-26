Trilogy Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $35.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,895,495. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.33. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

