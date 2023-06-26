Trilogy Capital Inc. Grows Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,187 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,076,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.