Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $19.99 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.4% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $19,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,588,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 844.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,227 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,835,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,523,000 after buying an additional 1,917,457 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.81. 1,742,183 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.50. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

