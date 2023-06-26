Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases 331,459 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 3,220.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331,459 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $14,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.53. 443,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,888. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.40. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $43.55.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

