Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,916 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,535,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,876 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after acquiring an additional 860,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.04.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.17. 281,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,502,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

