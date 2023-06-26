Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 13,268 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,268 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,191,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,789,000 after acquiring an additional 309,631 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 336,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,406,000 after acquiring an additional 136,451 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $410,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.05. 326,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,869,841. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.29. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $34.71.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.