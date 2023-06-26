Trilogy Capital Inc. Takes $2.29 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,205 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $439,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,248,375.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,081 shares in the company, valued at $27,512,877.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $1,248,375.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,081 shares in the company, valued at $27,512,877.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,409.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,343 shares of company stock worth $2,115,059 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Best Buy Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBY. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

Best Buy stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.51. 205,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.27%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

