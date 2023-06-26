UBS Group Increases KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $65.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $48.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KBH has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KB Home from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $42.50 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on KB Home from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.04.

KB Home Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of KBH opened at $52.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. KB Home has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $52.40.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.61. KB Home had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

KB Home announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. KB Home’s payout ratio is 6.88%.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $6,789,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at $66,648,835.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KB Home by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,098,000 after buying an additional 108,191 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,188,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,187 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,794,000 after acquiring an additional 21,677 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,255,000 after acquiring an additional 119,612 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Recommended Stories

