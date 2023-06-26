Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Has $132,000 Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2,975.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $53.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,855,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,886,654. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.