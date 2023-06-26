Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Has $923,000 Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,247 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,832 shares during the period. Devon Energy accounts for about 1.1% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 48,249 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.39.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE DVN traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,303,337. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.77.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

