Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,608 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,366.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.52. The company had a trading volume of 85,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,336. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $99.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2197 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

