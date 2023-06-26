uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Guggenheim

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Guggenheim from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on QURE. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a maintains rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on uniQure from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure Trading Up 2.8 %

QURE opened at $11.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66. The firm has a market cap of $544.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.16. uniQure has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.67.

Insider Activity

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.61). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 143.01%. The business had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 2,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $43,166.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other uniQure news, Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 2,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $43,166.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,629 shares in the company, valued at $311,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Pierre Caloz sold 2,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $54,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,808 shares of company stock valued at $128,121. 3.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 152.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in uniQure during the first quarter worth about $50,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.