United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.9% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS traded up $1.61 on Monday, reaching $170.90. The company had a trading volume of 421,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,362. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.33. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

