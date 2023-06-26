United Rentals (NYSE:URI) versus Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Head to Head Contrast

Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF – Get Rating) and United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.5% of United Rentals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of United Rentals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Sixt alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Sixt and United Rentals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sixt N/A N/A N/A United Rentals 17.65% 36.77% 10.74%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sixt 1 1 1 0 2.00 United Rentals 3 2 7 0 2.33

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sixt and United Rentals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

United Rentals has a consensus price target of $421.08, indicating a potential upside of 2.01%. Given United Rentals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe United Rentals is more favorable than Sixt.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sixt and United Rentals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sixt N/A N/A N/A $2.37 54.08 United Rentals $11.64 billion 2.44 $2.11 billion $31.18 13.24

United Rentals has higher revenue and earnings than Sixt. United Rentals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sixt, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

United Rentals beats Sixt on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sixt

(Get Rating)

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. It offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany. Sixt SE is a subsidiary of Erich Sixt Vermögensverwaltung GmbH.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. The specialty segment rents specialty construction products, including trench safety equipment consists of trench shields, aluminum hydraulic shoring systems, slide rails, crossing plates, construction lasers, and line testing equipment for underground work; power and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning equipment, such as portable diesel generators, electrical distribution equipment, and temperature control equipment; fluid solutions equipment for fluid containment, transfer, and treatment; and mobile storage equipment and modular office space. This segment serves construction companies involved in infrastructure projects, and municipalities and industrial companies. It also sells aerial lifts, reach forklifts, telehandlers, compressors, and generators; construction consumables, tools, small equipment, and safety supplies; and parts for equipment that is owned by its customers, as well as provides repair and maintenance services. The company sells used equipment through its sales force, brokers, website, at auctions, and directly to manufacturers. The company operates a network of 1,521 rental locations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. United Rentals, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.