Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Cut to “Hold” at Argus

Argus downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.75.

UTI stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.97 million, a P/E ratio of 84.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $8.31.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $163.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.00 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 1.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 6,282 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $42,340.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 478,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,153.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 407,645 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,502. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 748,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter worth about $2,760,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

