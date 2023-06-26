Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Increased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 542.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,282 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,329,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,176,061. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.91. The company has a market capitalization of $109.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.