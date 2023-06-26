Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,939 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $45.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.91.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

