Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.41. The firm has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

