Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 87.5% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 54,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 27,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $75.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,137. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $80.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

