Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,990,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,870 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $154,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 424.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCIT stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.01. 529,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,786,728. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.41. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

