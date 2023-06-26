Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) is Nova R Wealth Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 11.1% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $16,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $59.01. The company had a trading volume of 168,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,194. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.64. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $62.38.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.