Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Position Lifted by Nova R Wealth Inc.

Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 11.1% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $16,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.01. 168,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,194. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.64. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.08 and a 52-week high of $62.38.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

