Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Raised by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock opened at $212.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $228.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.48.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.