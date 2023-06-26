Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Holdings Increased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 3.5% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $8,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 110,566,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,032,968,000 after purchasing an additional 354,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,914,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,454,189,000 after buying an additional 14,144,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,396,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,736,000 after buying an additional 102,861 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,762,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,822,000 after acquiring an additional 253,297 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,716,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,196,000 after acquiring an additional 42,060 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $46.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,462. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.29. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $49.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

