Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,301 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,694,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after buying an additional 920,965 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,311,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,077,000 after buying an additional 927,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $529,864,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $80.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.00. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $102.37.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

