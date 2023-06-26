Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortune 45 LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 422.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 31,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance
VTIP opened at $47.50 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $50.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.61.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF from StockNews.com
- Three High-Dividend Yield Stocks For Stable Income And Growth
- Generative AI is Driving Yext to Up Its Full-Year Guidance
- Is A Reversal On The Horizon For Snap?
- ImmunoGen Stock Continues to Defy Gravity on Phase 2 Trials
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.