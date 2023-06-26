Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortune 45 LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 422.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 31,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

VTIP opened at $47.50 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $50.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.61.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

