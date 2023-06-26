Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $192.32. The company had a trading volume of 57,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.58. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

