Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.4% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,260,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,928,000 after purchasing an additional 107,837 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,570,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,266,000 after purchasing an additional 214,916 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,420,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,792,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,448,000 after purchasing an additional 204,638 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $190.61 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

