Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Position Lifted by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,608 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 11.8% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $18,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 867,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41,708 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 610,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,090,000 after purchasing an additional 267,805 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 215.6% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 92,808 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $73.21 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $77.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.27.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.187 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

