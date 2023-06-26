Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,504 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $8,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 422.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 37,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 30,622 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,406,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 592,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $72.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,171,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,756. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.187 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

